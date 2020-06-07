Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Announcing His Retirement

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White has reacted to his biggest star Conor McGregor claiming he has retired from the sport. The Irishman took to social media last night to reveal he is calling it a day as the fight game no longer interests him, he wrote.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours”

Speaking to media post-fight at UFC 250 White reacted to McGregor’s retirement post by saying he thinks ‘Notorious’ is frustrated because he is unable to get a fight right now.

“He’s been wanting to fight. He’s frustrated because he wants to fight. I’m sure that’s a piece of it,” White said.

“It’s not that we can’t have him fight, but who do you want to fight right now? Do you want to fight Ferguson? He called out Masvidal. Masvidal, ok, you know, who do you fight right now? And where do we fight Conor McGregor right now? Fight Island isn’t even up and running until July. So if you look at all the problems to run a business like this, multiply it by a f*cking million and that’s where we are right now. And there’s a lot of other shit that goes on behind the scenes right now that, you know, it’s a wacky time to be the first guy putting on live sports when a lot of f*cking people who are nutty as hell didn’t want you to.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Do you think Dana White will be able to convince Conor McGregor to fight on after his latest retirement from MMA?