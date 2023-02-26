Dana White unsure on Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski title rematch: ‘We didn’t make any fights yet’

Ross Markey
Islam Makhachev UFC Dana White Alexander Volkanovski rematch
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger - Zuffa LLC
Willing to make a lightweight title rematch between current division champion, Islam Makhachev, and featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski in the future – UFC president, Dana White admits an immediate showdown between the duo may not be on the cards, however.

Headlining UFC 284 earlier this month, Islam Makhachev managed to successfully defend his lightweight crown at the first time of asking against Volkanovski, landing a close, competitive unanimous decision victory over the New South Wales native.

Dropping his first promotional loss at the Perth, Australia event – Volkanovski, who made his lightweight division bow at UFC 284, most recently landed a third career win over Max Holloway back in July of last year.

And set to face championship opposition once more in his immediate Octagon return, Volkanovski headlined the aforenoted event ahead of an interim featherweight title fight between eventual victor Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett – with the former clinching the interim crown with a second round triangle victory.

Dana White unsure on immediate title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski

Despite both Makhachev and Volkanovski’s willingness to fight each other again right away in their next respective outings, UFC leader, White admits that while he wants to see the duo fight again – they may not share the Octagon together immediately.

I mean, listen, I don’t know,” Dana White said of an immediate rematch during the post-fight press conference following UFC Vegas 70. “We didn’t make any fights yet. There are a lot of different things that play out in making these fights, you know. Timing, injuries, personal stuff, whatever it might be.

But, yeah, to me, the fight that makes sense is to make Yair (Rodríguez) versus (Alexander) Volkanovski, Islam (Makhachev) versus somebody whenever that happens,” Dana White explained. “And then you do the rematch.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda

In the midst of a 12-fight undefeated run, Islam Makhachev clinched the vacant lightweight crown with a second round arm-triangle win over former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira back in October at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. 