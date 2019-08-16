Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Punching Elderly Man At Bar

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor continues to find himself getting into trouble outside of the Octagon. This week, footage leaked out from an April incident in Ireland in which “The Notorious” punched an elderly man at a bar.

Apparently, the man refused to drink some of McGregor’s Proper 12 Irish Whiskey with the former UFC champion. The video doesn’t show whether or not words were exchanged, but what could be seen is McGregor nailing the old man with a clean left shot to the face. The man took the shot surprisingly well, offering little to no reaction after being struck.

McGregor was immediately grabbed and escorted out of the facility by what appeared to be members of his own security team. Now, UFC President Dana White has offered his reaction to the entire debacle in a recent interview on “The Jim Rome Show.” White admitted he knew about what happened after it all took place in April. (via MMA Fighting)

“That happened in April. I knew that happened, they just got the video. It’s pretty bad,” White said. “Not allegedly, it’s pretty clear [it’s him]. So apparently this was in a pub in Ireland and it was an argument over whiskey.

“Conor has a whiskey now and it was an argument over the whiskey and Conor reaches out and hits him with a left hook. I don’t know the context of it. I don’t know the entire story but he punches a guy, an older man, in the face.”

White said that he last spoke to McGregor two weeks ago, but the incident at the bar wasn’t discussed.

“I knew that he had, had an altercation at a bar but I didn’t know with who or any of that, I didn’t know anything, I just knew it happened,” White said.

This has been just one incident in a string of incidents in which McGregor seems to have developed a tendency to get into trouble with the law. He was also arrested in Miami for smashing a fan’s phone, is reportedly under investigation in his home country for sexual assault, and, of course, his infamous bus incident from last year.

When asked about McGregor’s behavior, White pointed to history and noted a ton of great fighters also had issues outside of competition in their primes. Specifically, Mike Tyson.

“When you deal with fighters, guys who fight for a living, there’s always something,” White said. “If you look at some of the greatest [fighters], [Mike] Tyson, what Tyson went through at his peak.

“Every time you take a guy who is a professional fighter and you sprinkle a ton of money on top of it, get ready. Get ready for a disaster. Literally a disaster.”

The result of McGregor’s antics have cost him millions of dollars. There’s only so much he can afford to pay out before his actions catch up to him. The UFC boss would like for McGregor to reflect and ask himself when enough is enough before it’s too late.

“You get to a point where you look at a guy like Conor and you look at the bus incident in New York and the camera, the phone, the guy took the picture of him in Miami and he slaps the phone [away from him] — what’s the number?” White said. “What’s it going to cost Conor McGregor before he decides ‘all right, this isn’t worth it, enough is enough, I need to stop doing this’.

“The incident in New York cost him millions. Millions he had to pay out. He had to pay the guy with the phone. What’s he going to pay this guy that he hit in the bar? The list just goes on and on. I just don’t know when he wakes up and says ‘I’ve got to stop doing this’.”

.@DanaWhite told me he wonders when Conor McGregor, "wakes up and says 'I've gotta stop doing this.'" pic.twitter.com/qREEtwXzL4 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) August 15, 2019

What do you make of White’s reaction to McGregor’s recent troubles?