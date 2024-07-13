Conor McGregor, Dana White react to shooting of former United States President: ‘I’m sick to my stomach’

A host of mixed martial arts stats, including UFC pair, Conor McGregor and Dana White have shared their reactions after former United States President, Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at his election rally in Pennsylvania today.

Trump, who is rallying to regain the presidency this year, is reportedly “fine” after he was the target of an assassination attempt at an election rally today in Butlet, Pennsylvania.

Appearing to be struck over his right ear, Trump, who has attended multiple UFC pay-per-view cards in recent years, fell to the ground on stage, before he was swarmed by members of the secret service – with several gunshots ringing out.

Escorted from the election rally on the East Coast, Trump’s current condition has been described as “fine” by officials, with further reports revealing the alleged shooter has been neutralized by law enforcement, along with another attendee at the event.

Reacting to the attempted assination of Trump, UFC CEO, Dana White offered his suppor to the Republican candidate, claiming he was “sick” to hear the news.



“I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot,” Dana White posted on Instagram. “I am absolutely sick to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s oky. But @mickmaynard2 just sent me this picture and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy.”



“This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be,” Dana White continued. “He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD ASS on this planet. I hope the weak coward that show him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on that stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!”

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor also weighed in the attempted assassination of Trump, offering his support to the former United States President.



“A 78 year old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the Med touring golf courses,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States.”

