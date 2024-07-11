UFC CEO Dana White to speak at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18

Dana White will once again step up to the podium in support of his friend and former president Donald J. Trump.

Per a report from the Wall Street Journal, the UFC CEO will introduce Trump when he accepts his nomination to run for president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday, July 18.

This will be White’s third time speaking for Trump ahead of an election after making appearances at the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions.

Dana White’s friendship with Trump goes back to the early 2000s when ’45’ gave the UFC a home at his venues in New Jersey as the promotion struggled to find anyone willing to host them.

In the years since, Trump has made regular appearances at UFC events, the most recent coming at UFC 302 in June when the promotion headed back to the Prudential Center in Newark.

Dana White Offers Three-word response to sponsor’s demand he take down a video supporting Trump

Despite insisting that he tries to stay out of politics for the most part, Dana White refuses to bend the knee to anyone who disapproves of his support for the recently convicted former president.

During an appearance on Theo Von’s podcast late last year, White shared his three-word response to a UFC sponsor who demanded that he take down a video supporting Trump on his social media account.