Dana White defends Power Slap League, blames media for negative portrayal: ‘They want to f*ck me’

Ahead of UFC 285 this weekend, promotional president, Dana White has claimed that the media coverage of Power Slap League – which is backed by the long-time UFC leader, is solely due to the industry’s issue with him, rather than the actual organization.

White, who backed the creation of Power Slap League alongside former UFC CEO, Lorenzo Fertitta, has drawn much criticizm for the product on display in the reality television show, in which combatants are slapped with an open palm, often resulting in brutal knockouts, with opponents unable to defend themselves from strikes traditionally.

Dana White claims his involvement has led to criticizm for Power Slap League

With medical experts and those within the mixed martial arts community questioning the long-term health effects from competing in slap fighting, as well as questioning the product on display under the banner of the TBS Network, White claims the media’s gripe with Power Slap League come from his involvement.

“Everything that’s negative that’s being said about it (Power Slap League) it is an attack on me,” Dana White said during an appearance on Bussin’ with the Boys. “It’s me that these guys are attacking – it’s not the actual slapping. The media, it’s all about me. Okay? They want to f*ck me. That’s why they’re saying what they’re saying about slap.”

“This sh*t was going on – this has been on the internet since – 2017 is when I first saw it,” Dana White explained. “There’s 350,000,000 views but I’m the only f*cking guy who has seen it? There’s no stories written, there’s no ‘Oh my God, this is horrible, how’s this on social media? Children are watching this.’ This has been going on since f*cking – well, I noticed it in 2017. It could have been before that for all I know. But now it’s horrible and it’s a tragedy and it needs to go away.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Set to release another documentary targeted at the media, White was criticized at the beginning of the year after footage was released displaying the long-time UFC president slapping his wife, Anne White, during an altercation at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve during a family vacation. White managed to escape punishment for his actions, with UFC parent company, Endeavor declining to comment on the incident.