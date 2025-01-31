Dana White open to stripping of Jon Jones of title if Tom Aspinall fight not booked by the summer

UFC CEO, Dana White has admitted he is open to the option of stripping current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones of his title if the Rochester native is not at the table for a unification clash with interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall by the summer — claiming the division will need to “move on.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion and a current heavyweight gold holder, most recently headlined UFC 309 back in November at Madison Square Garden, successfully defending his championship.

Welcoming former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic back to action, Jones would turn in a dominant third round spinning back kick to the body knockout of the Ohio veteran.

And immediately linked with a title unification clash with current interim gold holder, Aspinall in the time since, the British favorite has claimed talks are progressing on his overdue clash with former pound-for-pound number one, Jones.

Dana White open to stripping Jon Jones of heavyweight title this summer

However, speaking with Oscar Willis ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend, White claimed if come July the pairing of Jones and Aspinall is yet to be nailed down, the division will likely have to “move on”.

“Yeah, there’s no situation.It’s the biggest fight that we can make and, you know, I know the fans like to mess with Jon (Jones) or whatever,” Dana White said. “Jon Jones isn’t afraid of anybody and Jon Jones will fight anybody. It’s just a matter of getting the fight done now. That’s our job.”

Dana White gives an update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. pic.twitter.com/CiXA7XXpUF — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) January 31, 2025

“One hundred percent,” Dana White said of potentially stripping Jon Jones of the heavyweight title. “Listen, if we don’t get the fight done, we move on and we make another fight. But not last night, but the night before. I mean, I was up in my room with my people till like six in the morning. We’re working on lots of stuff right now. There’s lots of really good sh*t going on right now.”