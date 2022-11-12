Dana White comments on Cain Velasquez’s release: “This family has suffered enough.”

UFC president Dana White is extremely happy about the release of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez from jail.

Velasquez was arrested due to a shooting and car chase incident earlier this year. Velasquez chased and shot at Harry Goularte who allegedly molested a relative of Velasquez. He has been on trial and in prison since February 2022. With a $1,000,000 bail, Velasquez can go home. He is still under surveillance and will need to show up in court at a later date regarding the charges against him.

Dana White on Cain Velasquez

Dana White spoke with TMZ regarding the release of Velasquez. He said:

“I’m happy for him and his family to finally be back together. Cain Velasquez is a good man. He’s a good person. And I’m hoping the judge that looks at this case says ‘You know what, this family has suffered enough.’ As if the kids haven’t suffered enough in this thing. They lost their father for almost a year. Hopefully, the real justice gets served in this case. And Cain Velasquez, who is a good man, a good father, a good husband, gets to be at home with his family.”

See the full interview with Dana White below:

Cain Velasquez was the UFC heavyweight world champion in 2010 when he knocked out Brock Lesnar in the first round. Officially, Velasquez had his last MMA fight in 2019. He worked closely alongside other AKA gym members such as Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cormier was extremely happy for his good friend. On Twitter, he shared “LFG!”

In a statement, Velasquez said:

“Ready to go home, be with the loved ones, family, and friends, and make something positive of this whole situation. Just thank you to everybody who had my support. I love all of you. Just always continue to be better as a person, always do good things and just make something positive of this terrible situation. My family and I, we’re going to do that.”