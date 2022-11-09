Cain Velasquez issues first statement since being released from jail; ‘Ready to go home, be with the loved ones’

MMA fans rejoiced as former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is finally going home to his family.

The UFC icon has been behind bars since February after allegedly engaging in an 11-mile high-speed chase. Velasquez was reportedly pursuing a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, the man he has accused of molesting his 4-year-old son and other children at a daycare run by Goularte’s mother. Velasquez is said to have fired multiple shots at the vehicle using a .40 caliber handgun and striking the driver, Goularte’s stepfather Paul Bender.

Due to the premeditated nature of the incident, Cain Velasquez was charged with 10 offenses, the most serious being attempted murder which carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. The nature of the incident also found Velasquez and his attorney Mark Geragos repeatedly denied bail. That changed this week when Judge Arthur Bocanegra agreed to release Velasquez on $1 million bail which Velasquez posted. He was released early Wednesday morning.

“Mr. Velasquez, I would not release you if I was not convinced that upon a release at this time, eight months later, that you would be a danger to Harry Goularte primarily, Patricia Goularte, or Paul Bender,” Bocanegra said. “If you are as devoted a husband and father, I’m confident and have to believe you will not jeopardize anything that would take you away from your son, your daughter, your family. I hope you don’t prove me wrong.”

Cain Velasquez hugging his wife after being granted bail (2022)



📸 @markgeragos pic.twitter.com/JbAWu269ZU — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) November 9, 2022

Cain Velasquez is Thankful for the Support of Fans and Colleagues

Following his release, Cain Velasquez made a statement to local news station KRON-4.

“Just feel blessed,” Velasquez said. “Ready to go home, be with the loved ones, family, and friends, and make something positive of this whole situation. Just thank you to everybody who had my support. I love all of you. Just always continue to be better as a person, always do good things and just make something positive of this terrible situation. My family and I, we’re going to do that.”

The conditions of his parole require him to remain under house arrest with GPS monitoring. He is not allowed to have any firearms in his home and was ordered to undergo outpatient treatment for traumatic brain injury and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). Velasquez will also be required to attend counseling for parents of children who have been victimized by sexual abuse.

Cain Velasquez will be back in court on November 21st for the next hearing in his case.