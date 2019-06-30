Dana White: There Will Never Be Another Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White is convinced there will never be another Conor McGregor in mixed martial arts (MMA).

There’s no doubt that “The Notorious” has emerged as the biggest star the sport has ever seen. However, the chances are slim to none that the combat sports world ever sees anything like the Irishman ever again. But that doesn’t stop others from trying to create that same fire.

Speaking to Hashtag Sports recently, UFC President Dana White admitted that other fighters noticeably attempt to carry themselves the same way as “Mystic Mac,” which is understandable considering the success McGregor has seen over the years (via MMA Fighting):

“It happens,” White said. “When you see a guy who’s as successful as he is and he’s fun, I mean you see the guy’s fun and everything else, and you start thinking ‘well maybe if I act like this, I’ll have what he has’.”

White then stated the obvious – there will never be another Conor McGregor. The former two-division champion is simply one of a kind:

“There’s only one Conor McGregor,” White said. “People will always ask me ‘do you think you’ll ever find another Conor McGregor, are you trying to find another Conor McGregor?’

“There will never be another Conor McGregor, but there will be somebody else who’s different in their own way and will become a star in their own way.”

Do you think MMA will ever see another star like Conor McGregor again?