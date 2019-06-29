Conor McGregor Reveals The Most Glorious Moment Of His MMA Career

Spread the word!













Its been a while since Conor McGregor has competed inside the Octagon.

However, “The Notorious One” is certainly keeping busy, and staying interactive with his fans. He recently held a Q&A with fans on Instagram, and was asked by one, “Which felt better? Winning the Featherweight World Title or The Lightweight World Title?.”

McGregor responded with the following:

“I’d have to say winning them both at the same damn time was the best.” Conor McGregor said. “Both were glorious moments in my career.

“But being able to strap both the unified world titles around your waist, with no question and no doubt as to who was the champion. That was the most glorious moment of my career. So, winning them both at the same time and birthing the champ champ.”

The Irishman hasn’t fought since October when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” forced McGregor to tap out in the fourth round with a neck crank. McGregor has been campaigning for a rematch since the defeat, but will likely have to earn another victory inside the Octagon before doing so.

As for Nurmagomedov, he’ll defend his lightweight title against interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Abu Dhabi in September.