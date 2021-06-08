Dana White didn’t hold back when accessing Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul and the people stupid enough to pay $50 to watch it on Showtime pay-per-view.

“That wasn’t a f*cking boxing match,” White told UFC Arabia on Monday. “Like I said before, there’s always going to be a market for that kind of stuff. There’s always going to be people that are willing to put down $50 to watch that kind of stuff. That’s so far away [from what we do].

“Think about this — imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes. How big do you think that fight would be? It would be huge. It would be the biggest [event] but give me a f*cking break.”

Mayweather failed to stop the 0-1 internet celebrity despite having eight rounds to do so. Paul was able to use his natural advantages to survive against arguably the greatest boxer of all time in what proved to be a dull affair.

White thinks this fight like many in boxing failed to deliver on the hype.

“It’s exactly what boxing has always been,” White said. “You create this energy around a fight where you’re like ‘oh this [is exciting]’ and then you watch it and then you turn the TV off and go ‘I just wasted another evening, I should have went out and did something else.’ I don’t ever want people feeling like that when they turn the TV off watching some of our fights.

“You’re going to have the fans, you’ll have a card one night and they’ll be like ‘this card, blah, blah, blah.’ Then you watch the card and the card is unbelievable. You get at least two, three or four great fights that probably didn’t expect. Then when you turn the TV off, you’re glad you watched it. That’s the product that I sell. That’s what I’m into.”

The UFC boss doesn’t begrudge Mayweather or Paul for putting on the fight and making a ton of cash. In his opinion anyone stupid enough to buy into the bout deserves to lose their money.

“I’m not trying to sh*t on these other guys,” White said. “Listen, if you’ve got people that are stupid enough to spend that kind of money, you deserve to take those dummies’ money. They deserve it.

“The guys who went out and fought and got you to pay $50, they deserve your money. You’re stupid.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you agree with Dana White? Are the people who paid $50 to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul stupid?