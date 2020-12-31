On the cusp of 2021, we’ve witnessed the emergence of some major talent amongst the UFC’s ranks with a handful of prospects booking their place in their respective division’s top fifteen already in 2020.

Namely, we’ve got welterweight prospect, Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev who’s blitzed his way through three opponents already despite making his promotional bow just five months ago on ‘Fight Island’.

Another name worth keeping an eye on is middleweight striker, Kevin ‘The Trailblazer’ Holland who set a promotional record this year, scoring five consecutive victories in a calendar year, becoming the first middleweight in UFC history to do so.

Scoring the consensus Knockout of the Year — Joaquin Buckley established a 3-1 record this in 2020, with his sole defeat coming against the aforenoted, Holland. Earning major plaudits, the 26-year-old stopped Impa Kasanganay with a highlight-reel spinning back-kick at UFC Fight Island 5 in October, in a stunning finish which earned him worldwide recognition.

According to UFC president, Dana White, who spoke on the SHOUT! Buffalo Podcast recently, Chimaev, Holland, and Buckley are his top three talents to keep a firm eye placed on during the coming year.

“Obviously, Khamzat (Chimaev),” White said. “What I love about that kid is that he wants to fight all the time. The guys that are as good as him and want to fight all the time, not everybody wants to fight him, so it’s tough to make fights. Sprinkle some COVID(-19) on top of that and here we are. Everybody was asking this weekend why he pulled out of the fight [with Leon Edwards]. He got COVID. He’s a savage. He tried to get back in the gym and train through it but I guess his lungs didn’t respond well. The doctor wants him to take some time off before he trains again. He doesn’t even want him to start training until January.“



“Then you got Kevin Holland,” White continued. “Just like Chimaev, he wants to fight all the time. The kid went 5-0 in 2020. He’s fun, he’s exciting. Good looking kid. And another one would be Joaquin Buckley, who had in 2020 — not one in 2020 but ever — he had one of the most viral moments in UFC history with that knockout he had. So those are just three.” (H/T BJPENN.com)

Scheduled to finally match with Edwards at UFC Fight Island 8 on January 20 — Chimaev was deemed medically unfit to compete at the Abu Dhabi, UAE showcase as his lungs continue to recover from a recent contraction of COVID-19.

Slated for his first promotional headliner, Travis Lutter Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Holland is booked to meet with developing rival, longtime contender, Derek Brunson at a UFC Fight Night event on March 20. Holland is also fresh from a hugely innovative knockout over former Strikeforce middleweight best, Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256 on December 12.

For St. Louis native, Buckley, the knockout-ace is set to be booked for the first time since his UFC 255 finish over Jordan Wright in November — as he draws Alessio Di Chirico at UFC Fight Island 7 on January 16 as the organization makes its return.