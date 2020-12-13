Stamp your middleweight papers within the top-fifteen middleweight rankings for sure, Kevin ‘The Trailblazer’ Holland. We’ve seen upkick knockouts as of recent times in the UFC, but tonight’s knockout of Jacare Souza from the bottom for Holland seems something entirely unfamiliar.

It’s five straight for the Travis Lutter Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, and what a statement to make against someone of Jacare’s stature.

Starting the opening exchange with a wild, winging overhand, Holland was taken down by the former Strikeforce middleweight best, before scrambling back to guard and unleashing some massive elbows. Creating some separation on the feet, Jacare managed to push Holland back to the fence, with the latter again landing some nasty elbows.

Speaking with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, Jacare, Holland joked before creating some space, before landing a massive right hand from the bottom, before following up with a barrage of strikes to a severly rocked Souza.

Immediately afterward, Holland claimed he had no plans to leave Las Vegas — calling for a stunning December 19th. turnaround against fellow standout, Khamzat Chimaev.

Below, check out the highlights from Holland’s incredible finish of grappling royalty, Jacare.

Kevin Holland secures win number 5️⃣ of 2020! 🤯



✅ May 16 Anthony Hernandez

✅ Aug. 8 Joaquin Buckley

✅ Sept. 19 Darren Stewart

✅ Oct. 31 Charlie Ontiveros

✅ Dec. 12 Jacare Souza



Take a bow, @Trailblaze2top 👏#UFC256 pic.twitter.com/2cCMfJsysf — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 13, 2020