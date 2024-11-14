Dana White confirms plan for Khamzat Chimaev to fight for title in the US next year

Promotional CEO, Dana White has confirmed he plans to book unbeaten middleweight challenger, Khamzat Chimaev in his premiere title fight next year – in a return to United States soil for the Chechen.

Chimaev, who most recently improved to 14-0 as a professional last month in the co-headliner of UFC 308, turning in a stunning first round face crank submission win over former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker.

And earning himself the number three rank in the division with his victory against Auckland-born fan-favorite, Whittaker, Chimaev immediately staked his claim for a title fight in his return to action.

Weighing up his chances of fighting Chimaev in the future, incumbent middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis voiced his preference for fighting the undefeated force in favor of a rematch with another ex-champion, Sean Strickland.

“(It would be) absolute chaos if you look at our fights,” Dricus du Plessis told of a potential pairing with Khamzat Chimaev. “It’s gonna be absolute chaos, I just think, I don’t see him coming in with a different gameplan and me neither, I’m going out there to attack, I’m going there to kill him.”

“I’m not going out there to defend Khamzat’s takedowns, I’m not going out there to defend, I’m going to attack, so I think it’s gonna look a little bit different, if you look at the Gilbert Burns fight and the success he had against Khamzat… You don’t win fights by defending, you win fights by attacking,”

Dana White backs Khamzat Chimaev for title fight

And receiving a boost on his quest for a title fight in his next outing, Chimaev is planned to feature in a return to the United States for the first time since 2022, for a championship outing as per Octagon leader, White.

“I’m looking to him (Khamzat Chimaev) getting the title fight in 2025,” Dana White told The Jim Rome Show. “We’ll see how this [title picture] plays out here, but I want him to fight in the United States – fight for a title here in the US.”