Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Planned For Fight Island In The Summer

It looks like Fight Island will play host to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje earned the right to face Nurmagomedov following his interim title win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 249 headliner this past weekend.

And “The Highlight” won’t have to wait long to unify the titles either as UFC president Dana White expects the pair to clash in the summer on Fight Island.

“I expect [Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje] to happen this summer,” White said (via ESPN). “I don’t know if it will be the first one but it will be on ‘Fight Island’ unless miraculously the world comes back together faster than I think it’s gonna.”

McGregor Believes He And Gaethje Will Fight

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, believes him and Gaethje will end up fighting.

“Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it,” McGregor tweeted Monday as part of a series of tweets.

The Irishman event hinted he would be competing for a title against Gaethje with another tweet earlier today.

“Super excited for the LW Title bout in July!”

In all likelihood, though, the plan will likely remain Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje. That is, if nothing prevents “The Eagle” from competing in the summer.

What do you make of Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje potentially taking place on Fight Island?