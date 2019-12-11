Justin Gaethje Blasts Dana White For Considering Khabib vs. McGregor II

Spread the word!













For those of you who want to see the rematch between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, you’re in luck. For those of you who don’t, you’ll have to root for an upcoming loss for either man.

Recently, UFC president Dana White suggested that, should Nurmagomedov and McGregor win their upcoming fights, a rematch is likely the next step for the 155-pound title.

“He’s gotta beat Cowboy Cerrone, which is a very tough fight, especially at 170, without Cowboy having to cut weight,” White said. “Then, Khabib has to beat Tony Ferguson. If both of those things happen, then yeah, I think we can make the rematch.”

Of course, that was sure to upset many in the lightweight division, and it did exactly that. Speaking on Twitter, Gaethje pointed to a separate interview in which White doubled down on his intentions to make Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II if both men win their upcoming fights. Gaethje called the decision “a crock of sh*t”:

“Lol at @danawhite “if Conor gets through Cowboy”… what a crock of shit.”

McGregor will fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. The fight, however, will be contested at 170 pounds, making it very odd as to how McGregor could earn a lightweight title opportunity without winning in the weight class again.

Then, Nurmagomedov defends his title against Tony Ferguson on April 18 in Brooklyn. It’s a fight the MMA universe has been waiting on for several years. There’s a very real possibility Ferguson spoils McGregor’s rematch plans with the Russian.

What do you make of Gaethje’s comments on White considering making Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II if both men win their upcoming fights?