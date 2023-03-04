Dana White says Jon Jones will be the Greatest of All Time with a win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285: “There will be no argument.”

UFC president Dana White has weighed in on the ongoing Greatest of All time discourse in MMA communities. The US-born White says Jon Jones will be the clear pick if he is victorious at UFC 285 thus capturing the heavyweight throne.

Last year, the UFC failed to come to an agreement with their reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou walked away from the organization and vacated his world title. This left the door open for light heavyweight great Jon Jones to return, attempting to go up in weight to capture gold. In the headlining match at UFC 285, all-time great Jon ‘Bones’ Jones will take on former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight world title.

Ciryl Gane lost in his title bid against Ngannou but has since put that behind him with a knockout win over Tai Tuivasa. Jon Jones was a long-standing light heavyweight king but was stripped due to various issues outside the octagon such as problems with the law or performance-enhancing drugs.

Jones has a resume which puts him easily among the all-time greats in MMA. In his tenure, ‘Bones’ has defeated seven current or former UFC champions such as Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Lyoto Machida, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Daniel Cormier, and Glover Teixeira.

Dana White says Jon Jones will be the GOAT

With a win at UFC 285, Jones will make history as one of the few fighters to capture two world titles in the UFC. According to Dana White, this will make him the undisputed GOAT of MMA.

In an interview with TMZ, UFC president Dana White said:

“There will be no arguments over who the GOAT is if he beats Ciryl Gane on Saturday.”