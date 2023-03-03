Watch | Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane intense staredown ahead of UFC 285

UFC 285 has combat sports fans around the world talking as Jon Jones will soon make his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane.

The two men, both listed at 6’4″ shared an intense staredown at the UFC 285 pre-fight press conference. See below for the staredown between Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and ‘Bon Gamin’ Ciryl Gane.

The co-main event will see a battle for the women’s flyweight world title between reigning Queen Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Alexa Grasso. See below for the staredown:

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Fans are clamoring for the highly anticipated return of Jon Jones. The light heavyweight great vacated his world title in 2020 and has remained inactive. Upcoming at UFC 285, the all-time great will be making his long-awaited return to the octagon, this time at heavyweight. The French-born Ciryl Gane is a pin-point Muay Thai strike who is a former UFC interim heavyweight world champion.

Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou vacated his UFC title and walked away from the organization. Because of this, Jones vs Gane will be for the vacant UFC heavyweight world championship.

The career of Jon Jones is that of contrast. Greatness in the cage, and controversy outside the octagon. Multiple run-ins with the law, performance-enhancing drugs, domestic issues, and tons of other problems have surrounded the career of ‘Bones.’ On his controversies, Jones spoke with BT Sport and said:

“Everyone knows I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career. I’ve learned to forgive myself for some of the dumb things that I’ve done and received a lot of counseling and a lot of prayers. A lot of meditation and self-reflection… I’ve come to terms that all of us humans, we do dumb sh*t.” [Transcript courtesy of Sportskeeda]

See the full interview below: