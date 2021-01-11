Developing rivals, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya, and Jon ‘Bones’ Jones seem to be on an almost certain collision course before either hang up their gloves. The question that’s constantly posed, however, is what weight a possible matchup would take place at? According to promotional president, Dana White — light heavyweight is the ideal weight for a matchup of Adesanya and Jones.



Current middleweight champion, Adesanya is slated to headline UFC 249 on March 6 as he challenges incumbent 205-pound best, Jan Blachowicz in a champion vs. champion ‘superfight’. Retaining his 185-pound crown as he moves divisions, Adesanya attempts to claim the throne twice seated by the above mentioned, Jones.



Since vacating the undisputed championship late last year, Jones has set sights on the heavyweight title, ahead of a much-speculated leap to the division after years of dominance at light heavyweight.



While an immediate title tilt against current titleholder, Stipe Miocic seems to be off the cards in favour of a well-overdue rematch of Miocic and the devastating knockout-artist, Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou — Jones is expected to challenge the victor of that planning pairing for gold in the summer.



If those chips fall in a certain order, hypothetically speaking, Adesanya may hold the light heavyweight title once owned by Jones, who himself may lay claim to the heavyweight championship.

Presented with the opportunity to pair Adesanya with Jones, White has claimed that the two striking talents should probably meet at the 205-pound limit.



“Light heavyweight,” White replied when asked by ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto what would be the best weight class for that fight to take place in. “Jon Jones fought light heavyweight his whole career. (Israel) Adesanya is willing to move up to fight Jan (Blachowicz) for the title. But does Jon Jones even wanna go back to light heavyweight ever again?“



Jones has voiced his interest in having a prolonged stint at heavyweight rather than a move back to his longtime light heavyweight stomping ground — a factor which according to White, could “blow the whole thing out of the water“.



All may not be lost, however. Last year after his successful title defence against Paulo ‘The Eraser’ Costa, Adesanya has claimed he’d climb as high as the heavyweight to meet Jones.