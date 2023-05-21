At the UFC Vegas 73 press conference, Dana White just so happened to mention that the UFC will be releasing an announcement about who Israel Adesanya’s opponent will be for UFC 293.

When asked about what a quick turnaround it would be for the winner of the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker fight to face Adesanya just two months later, Dana White smiled. An indication that he knew an utter bombshell will soon be released upon the world. We’ll make that announcement soon (about who Israel Adesanya will fight at UFC 293),” the UFC President said, with a giant grin on his face.

I asked about the possible 2 month turnaround for Whittaker/Du Plessis against Izzy for UFC 293 – and Dana teased an announcement pic.twitter.com/xdpS4RC9Jv — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 21, 2023

This leaves the world still in the dark about exactly who Adesanya’s opponent will be, but there has been rampant speculation and things have pretty much been narrowed down to about three fighters.

Who might be facing Israel Adesanya at UFC 293?

The biggest looming fight in the middleweight division right now is undoubtedly the upcoming Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis scrap. This fight is taking place in July during international fight week at UFC 290.

Both men have seemingly done enough for a title shot. Whoever walks away as the victor would no doubt be next up for a battle with the middleweight champion, however, scheduling issues are coming into play.

Israel Adesanya is badly needed to headline UFC 293, and that PPV is only two months after the Du Plessis and Whittaker fight. This obviously throws a wrench in things, as 8 weeks is really not enough time to recuperate from a fight and then train for a gigantic title fight against the young legend that is Adesanya.

Another potential fight for ‘The Stylebender’ could actually be against the light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. While Jiri Prochazka is supposed to be making a comeback this year from an injury that has kept him sidelined, it does not appear set in stone that he and Hill are as of now arranged to fight. So, Adesanya could very well sneak into the light heavyweight title contention and once again try to become a double champ. Or, we could even see Jamahal Hill step down a weight class and challenge for the middleweight title.

Whatever happens, it does seem that Israel Adesanya’s next opponent will be announced very soon, according to what the UFC president Dana White said at the UFC Vegas 73 press conference.