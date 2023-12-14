Dana White promises ‘Insane’ UFC 300 card with major fight announcements: ‘This isn’t even right!’

Dana White says you can expect a night of incredible fights on the upcoming UFC 300 cards.

The landmark UFC 300 card is fast approaching and for some time fans have been wondering what the promotion has in store. Hypothetical cards packed with some of the biggest names by some online, but there has been no official announcement has been made regarding matchups.

However, White did confirm that 42 UFC fight veteran, who fought at both UFC 100 and 200, will likely be on the card.

Some have made the guess that Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler will take place in the main event, but this is purely conjecture.

Dana White plans on delivering ‘insane’ night of fights

While White did not tease even one name, talking with TNT Sports the UFC CEO would guarantee an incredibly stacked card.

“What you can expect is the first Prelim of the night for you to be going like, ‘Holy shit, this is the first prelim of the night? This is insane! This isn’t even right! These two shouldn’t be on the first Prelim of the night!’ That’s how good UFC 300 is gonna be,” White told TNT Sports.

(Dana White talks with Adam Catterall for TNT sports)

The imagination can truly run wild when thinking of the dream matchups that could be made on the card. Will they bring back an old star? McGregor return? How many title fights are set going to be on it?

The UFC 300 card is set to fall in sometime in April of next year, but no venue or location has been announced so far. Wherever it is however, the UFC will pull out all the stops to make it a special night.

If you were Dana White, what is the first fight you would make for UFC 300?