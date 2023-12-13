Dana White unsure of UFC return for Conor McGregor in 2024: ‘When he gets that hunger back, it’s up to him’

Amid continued links to a potential headlining slot on what promises to be a blockbuster UFC 300 card in April of next year, Conor McGregor’s long-anticipated return to the Octagon has once more been cast into doubt by Dana White, who alluded to a current lack of “hunger” to compete for the Dubliner.

McGregor, 35, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a gruesome fractured left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

Expected to make his comeback to mixed martial arts in an earmarked clash against former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit, McGregor has been touted to headline UFC 300 in April – if not make a return to the Octagon in the summer of next year instead.

Dana White addresses Conor McGregor’s fighting future

However, as far as a comeback at UFC 300 first and foremost is concerned, White claims whenever McGregor finds an appetite to compete again, he can.

“At the end of the day, I say it all the time,” Dana White told TNT Sports. “Conor (McGregor) is extremely wealthy, he has a lot of different options in his life.”

“When Conor gets that hunger back and really wants to come back and fight, it’s all up to him,” White explained. “If you look at what the guy has accomplished in such a short amount of time. The amount of money he’s made, the business opportunities he’s taking on outside of the Octagon. Conor can do whatever the hell Conor wants to do, and good for him.”

Do you expect to see Conor McGregor fight in 2024?