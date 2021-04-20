Dana White has denied betting $2 million with Snoop Dogg on the outcome of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren.

The UFC president was extremely vocal in support of ‘Funky’ ahead of his boxing debut. White even claimed he would be willing to bet $1 million on the former MMA champion. This prompted the legendary rapper to up the stakes by proposing a $2 million bet – in which he’d be backing Paul.

The YouTuber made quick work of Askren on Saturday night.

Snoop Dogg, who was working in the commentary booth, immediately began calling for White to pay up.

White was asked about his thoughts on the Paul vs. Askren fight in a recent interview with Kevin Iole for Yahoo Sports.

The UFC boss didn’t want to give them but was keen to clear up one thing.

“I don’t even want to say what I think happened in that fight. I can tell you this. I don’t owe Snoop (Dogg) two million dollars,” White said. “Let me make it clear right here to everybody. I have never made an illegal bet, ever. I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I did not bet two million dollars with Snoop or anybody.

White says he was approached about betting with the rap icon but decided against it for two reasons.

“Javier Mendez called. He’s the head coach at AKA. He said ‘these guys from Triller called and want to take that bet for two million dollars.’ It’s f*cking illegal! First of all, I’m not going to make an illegal bet, for one,” White explained. “For two, why would I bet them a million or two million dollars when I can do it legally in Las Vegas at 2/1?”

The UFC boss is not a fan of the unique spin Triller are putting on pay-per-view boxing events.

Despite not enjoying the show, White appreciates what they along with Jake Paul from a business standpoint.

“It’s not my thing,” White said. “It’s not my thing but that doesn’t mean it’s not other peoples thing. When you look at the whole Jake Paul thing that is going on right now. Boxing continues to go like this (motions downwards). This is the right guy. With the right schtick. At the right time. This guy’s playing this perfectly. Boxing is in such a bad place. There are doing a really good job of sucking the people to buy into this. Good for him.”

Do you think Snopp Dogg will continue to chase Dana White for $2 million?