Dana White‘s post-fight press conferences are generally always filled with topics and soundbites of intrigue, and last night was no different. Following the conclusion of a truly (mostly) memorable UFC 274 event in Arizona, the UFC President’s post-fight press conference contained discussion on a variety of topics, most notably a potential crystal ball gaze into the future of UFC Featherweight champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski.

Dana White confirms future plans for Alexander Volkanovski?

Fielding questions from a media member of FOX Sports Australia, Dana White was asked about a number of different aspects of the future of the current UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Following some questions about the highly anticipated Alexander Volkanovski trilogy with Max Holloway, White was asked about Volkanovski potentially making the move up to Lightweight, an idea that the UFC boss seems to like quite a lot.

“Yeah, I mean, if he continues to win and…dominate that division, then yeah…if he wants to move up to that division, then he can take on the champion.” When asked by the media member if this would be straight away, White responded, “Sure, sure…champion versus champion.” If this were to be the case, then there is no doubt that this would represent a true super fight, and one of the biggest fights in recent memory in the UFC. For many, Charles Oliveira is still the king of the Lightweight division, so the prospect of Volkanovski joining the fray at the top of the Lightweight division will come as a tantalizing prospect to many fans and fighters alike.

Alexander Volkanovski confirms his desire to make Lightweight move by the end of 2022

In an interview with Yahoo Sports prior to his title defense over Chan Sung Yung at UFC 273 (quoted by BJPenn.com), Volkanovski made it crystal clear that his desire is to indeed move up to 155 pounds by the end of the year, preferably after a trilogy with Holloway. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Volkanovski said:

“It’s definitely obviously a question that people ask me a lot [fighting at lightweight]. And it’s something that I definitely look into. But it’s not something that I, you know, I’m thinking I am going to do next fight or anything. I’m planning to stay busy this year. I don’t know if lightweight is in the picture this year, but I want three fights this year. I’m not looking past Zombie but at the same time, I am, because I am confident in myself. I want a few big ones this year and look, if later this year that lightweight fight happens, if not next year, I definitely want to do something like that.”

Whether it happens at the end of this year or next, there is little doubt to anybody that Alexander Volkanovski would be a massive asset and unique addition to the scramble at the top of arguably the UFC’s most intense division. Will Alexander Volkanovski be able to join the ranks of “Champ-Champ” status? Only time and clarity will tell. But one thing is for sure – “The Great” has his eyes set on more UFC gold, and he shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

Who do you think Dana White would match Volkanovski with if he moves up in weight?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.