Dana White Hints At Conor McGregor December Comeback

There might actually be a chance that Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon before the end of the year.

The Irishman has made no secret of his desire to return. In particular, he wants his rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, with Tony Ferguson next in line, it looks like McGregor will have to fight someone else.

The main candidates are Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier. And following the former’s win over Donald Cerrone this past weekend, McGregor tweeted “Dublin, December 14.” Of course, UFC 245 takes place that same day but will be held in Las Vegas.

But according to White, it’s possible that McGregor fights on that card. If not, the forecast is early next year:

“I’m sure you saw his tweet,” White stated in a Twitter Q&A on Thursday. “Conor wants to fight December 14 in Dublin, but we have a fight in Vegas. So if he doesn’t fight on that card, he’ll fight early next year.”

UFC 245 has a number of fights currently booked but only one for a title — the women’s bantamweight championship bout between Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie.

It’s entirely possible the UFC adds another high-profile fight that could serve as the main event. Whether that’s a different title fight or a McGregor return is another question.

Do you think we’ll see McGregor back this year? Who do you want to see him face?