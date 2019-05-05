Dana White Gushes High Praise For Cerrone & ‘Bad A**’ Iaquinta

Spread the word!













Last night’s (Sat., May 4, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 9 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, wasn’t the best mixed martial arts (MMA) event of the year. But it did have some saving grace in the form of its Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta main event.

‘Cowboy’ and “Ragin'” Al threw down for five full rounds of violence (watch highlights here). In the end, both fighters won a well-deserved ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus. It was Cerrone who emerged with the impressive win and a chance to shoot up the packed lightweight ranks. Perhaps even he’ll even net the biggest fish in the fighting pond as a result.

Cerrone used a varied arsenal of pinpoint jabs, low, body, and front kicks paired with excellent defense and range management to stifle Iaquinta’s powerful boxing. The East Coast-based slugger was rocked on multiple occasions and a battered, bloody mess by the championship rounds. But that didn’t stop Iaquinta from pressing on despite the damage that added up.

UFC President Dana White acknowledged the fight’s greatness on his Instagram this evening. He offered high praise alongside these photos of Cerrone’s epic front kick knockdown in the later rounds:

“Congrats to @cowboycerrone on the impressive win last night and MUCH respect to the incredibly TOUGH and BAD ASS @aliaquinta for an amazing fight!!!!”

A Clutch Performance

White is spot on in his assessment. Cerrone has perhaps never looked better than he did last night. Beating the No. 4-ranked fighter in arguably the most talented division in all of the UFC certainly doesn’t hurt, either.

‘Cowboy’ is on the hunt for a title shot. His long-rumored match-up with McGregor certainly wouldn’t hurt, however. As for whether or not that happens, “all bets are off” according to the UFC.

If it does, it will take quite the amount of coaxing to get McGregor back into the cage as Proper Twelve dollars roll in. Cerrone did everything in his power to make it happen last night, and Dana White knows it.