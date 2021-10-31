Dana White‘s opinion about Fedor Emelianenko hasn’t changed one bit.

Emelianenko recently knocked out Tim Johnson at Bellator 269 earlier this month in an event that took place in Moscow, Russia. In the buildup to the event, Emelianenko commented on White:

“Money means everything to him,” Emelianenko told Russian outlet TASS. “He has no respect towards fighters, no respect for any human being. Only money and that’s all.”

At the UFC 267 post-fight press conference last night, White — who has made his opinion clear over the years on what he thinks of the Russian — got to address those comments when asked if his mind had changed on Emelianenko following his win over Johnson.

“Should I not see him as overrated because he knocked out Tim Johnson?” White responded (via Middle Easy). “I don’t think one way or another about it.”

“I saw last week or a couple weeks ago where Fedor said, ‘this guy is all about money’ or whatever. First of all, I don’t even know Fedor. Fedor doesn’t know me. We met one time. His statement was I was all about money — he should have been more about money when we made you that offer wherever the f*ck we were, whatever island that was we were on, and he still still be fighting at 45 years old.”

White: We Offered Fedor A Deal

White was then asked if there was ever a possibility of Emelianenko competing in the UFC at least once.

White, who tried to make a fight between Emelianenko and Brock Lesnar at one point, had this to say in response:

“You know I offered him a deal that he still must lay in bed everything and bum out about,” White said. “We offered him a deal. We tried to do a deal with Fedor. Apparently Fedor doesn’t like me. So I don’t see it happening.”

You can watch White’s full press conference below: