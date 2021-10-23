Mixed martial arts icon, Fedor Emelianenko successfully made his homecoming one to remember tonight to round out Bellator 269 in Moscow, Russia — stopping former interim heavyweight title challenger, Tim Johnson with a stunning, opening round walk-off knockout win inside two minutes of the first frame.

Emelianenko, making his first appearance in Russia since June of 2016 when he bested Fabio Maldonado, Emelianenko headlined the VTB Arena card in Moscow, taking on UFC alum and the #2 ranked Bellator heavyweight contender, Johnson.

Circling from the outside and landing well during the numerous early exchanges, Emelianenko managed to unleash an almost classic, lightening fast combination on the chin of Johnson, landing with a huge straight hand, before swinging and crashing home with a pair of alternating hooks, sending Johnson to the canvas as he scored a massive walk-off finish on his home soil return.

Below, catch the highlights from Emelianenko’s massive stoppage of Johnson.

