‘That’s bulls—t’: Dana White casts doubt on Francis Ngannou million dollar paydays in boxing

UFC CEO, Dana White has once more reignited his feud with former promotional heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, claiming the Batie native’s reported multi-million dollar paydays for his two trips to the boxing ring for high-profile matchups are most definitely “bullsh*t.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is just weeks away from his first outing under the scrunity of PFL (Professional Fight League), taking on heavyweight bruiser, Renan Ferreira in a massive clash in the Middle East.

However, since his departure from the UFC in the beginning of last year, Cameroonian knockout star, Ngannou shared the ring with both former world champion stars, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua — forcing a close, controversial split decision against the former.

Dana White hits out at reports of lucrative boxing deals for Francis Ngannou

And weighing in on Francis Ngannou’s move to the squared circle, White, who has maintained quite the frosty relationship with the former champion in the time since his move away from the organization, claimed reports of a lucrative, eye-watering payday for his pair of boxing outings are nothing short of “bullsh*t” for the public to jump on.

“That’s not necessarily true,” Dana White told Kevin Iole during a recent interview. “It’s not really true. That’s the bullsh*t that the public believes, but that’s not the truth. Total bullsh*t. That’s the whole myth that makes everything up, ‘Ahh, let’s f*cking go to boxing’. It’s f*cking bullsh*t. Boxing don’t work. Boxing doesn’t f*cking work — it takes a f*cking Saudi billionaire to make boxing work.”

In his final outing in the Octagon, Ngannou would hand brief former training partner, Ciryl Gane his first professional defeat in a one-sided unaimous decision win at UFC 270, successfully unifiying the heavyweight titles to boot.

Francis Ngannou won the heavyweight title in a rematch against incoming UFC 309 headliner, Stipe Miocic the year prior, avenging a prior decision loss to the Ohio native with a devastating second round knockout win at the Apex facility.