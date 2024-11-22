Dana White Bows Out of Politics After Donald Trump’s Victory ‘It’s gross. It’s disgusting.’

UFC President Dana White will not be continuing his efforts to support Donald Trump publicly now that the campaign has wrapped up. The UFC and its stakeholders, such as Joe Rogan, were a cornerstone of the 2024 Donald Trump election, but Dana White is done with it all.

Dana White Done with Donald Trump

Dana White and Donald Trump’s friendship goes back some time. When the sport of MMA was outlawed at the turn of the century, most states did not allow the sport to happen. However, Donald Trump was willing to open his casino doors to the fledgling organization. Trump was once an enemy of the UFC when he was the shareholder behind rival MMA company Affliction, which was operated alongside Saint Petersburg’s M-1 and Michael Cohen.

But time heals all wounds because once Trump was back on the campaign trail, the UFC was there for him. Dana White would walk out with Trump during UFC events with the camera on him. On election night, White was alongside Trump and Elon Musk during the evening’s festivities. Dana White spoke that night and thanked Joe Rogan, UFC commentator for his vital support. Rogan welcomed Trump onto his podcast, which is the most listened-to talk show worldwide.

New York’s Donald Trump has an estimated net worth valued between three and ten billion dollars. Joe Rogan is said to have a net worth of $200m. Dana White has an annual salary of $20m and an estimated net worth of $500m with a partial ownership of the UFC. The rest of the UFC is owned by multi-national trillion-dollar private equity firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Silver Lake Partners, along with Endeavor which is a sports and talent agency.

With the election campaign wrapped up, Dana White is done with politics. At a UFC event, alongside Donald Trump, White spoke to The New Yorker and explained:

“I’m never f*ing doing this again. I want nothing to do with this s*. It’s gross. It’s disgusting. I want nothing to do with politics.” White added some ring kissing just for good measure, “Donald Trump is tougher and more badass than anybody.”