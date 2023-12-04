Dana White Disputes Reports that CM Punk is difficult to work with: ‘One of the easiest people I ever dealt with’

CM Punk is known in the pro wrestling world to be notoriously difficult to deal with, but UFC CEO had nothing, but positive things to say about his experience working with the Second City Saint.

Punk blew up on the indie scene before eventually making a fairly iconic run with the WWE between 2006 and 2014. Unfortunately, much of his success with the company was overshadowed by his highly publicized criticism of the organization’s inner workings. That ultimately led to Punk walking away from WWE and the industry altogether after spending 434 days as the WWE Champion.

Looking to make his mark elsewhere, CM Punk began training for a potential career in mixed martial arts. Though he had never once fought professionally, his name was enough to earn him a contract with the UFC. Things didn’t go quite as he’d hoped with Punk going 0-2 inside the Octagon before eventually making his return to wrestling in 2021 for AEW.

Punk’s stint with All Elite Wrestling was short-lived after he found himself in backstage feuds that were all too real with Nick and Matt Jackson, known by wrestling fans as The Young Bucks. They also happen to be EVPs of AEW so it’s no surprise as to why Punk received his walking papers.

Speaking about his experience with CM Punk during an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dana White claimed that his experiences with the Chicago native were nothing short of pleasant, going so far as to call him one of the easiest people he’s ever worked with in the MMA game.

“I’ve had nothing but a great relationship with him since the day we met,” White said. “He’s a super nice guy. He’s one of the easiest people I’ve ever dealt with” (h/t MMA Mania).

Dana White Congratulated CM Punk on his Epic WWE Return

CM Punk went 0-2 inside the Octagon with the first loss coming in his promotional debut at UFC 203. Punk was dominated by his opponent, Mickey Gall, and ultimately submitted via a rear-naked choke at the 2:13 mark of the opening round.

Two years later he returned at UFC 225 for a clash with Mike Jackson. Punk survived the full three rounds, but lost a decisive unanimous decision. The result was later overturned to a no-contest as Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

“Look, those were tough fights,” White explained. “You know what else is important? Everybody that he trained with and everybody around him in his camp respected him. That spoke volumes.”

After an abbreviated run with AEW, Punk returned to the WWE at the Survivor Series last month in what was an undeniably electrifying homecoming in his hometown.