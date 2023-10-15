On Saturday night, MMA pioneer Pat Miletich returned to action with mixed results.

Miletich, 55, who is best known for being the UFC’s inaugural welterweight world champion, stepped inside the cage under the Caged Aggression MMA banner in Davenport, IA for a grudge match with former friend and student Mike Jackson. Competing for the first time in more than three years, Miletich looked quite good in the early going, blasting Jackson with an overhand right that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas. The crowd roared in excitement as Miletich jumped on his man and pummeled Jackson for the remainder of the round, likely earning him a 10-8 on the scorecards.

Miletich saw similar success in the second, scoring an early takedown and dropping elbow strikes on Jackson. However, Jackson was eventually able to work his way back up. Back on his feet, Miletich looked noticeably exhausted, taking deep heavy breaths. Still, that didn’t stop him from launching another overhand right that narrowly took Jackson off his feet again.

Unfortunately, that’s where Pat Miletich’s success, and likely his career, would end.

Pat Miletich Throws in the Towel

Sitting on the stool before the third round, Miletich was unable to muster the strength needed to go another five minutes and ultimately threw in the towel despite being up on the scorecards 20-17.

Official Result: Mike Jackson def. Pat Miletich via verbal submission at 5:00 of Round 2.

With the loss, Miletich fell to 29-8-2 overall and will likely call it a career. Following the loss, Miletich credited Jackson for fighting a smart fight.

Post Fight Pat Miletich says that Mike Jackson fought a smart fight.

Competing under the UFC banner between 1998 and 2002, Pat Miletich went on an impressive 8-2 run inside the Octagon. Before Saturday’s scrap in the Quad Cities, his last fight came against boxing legend Michael Nunn in a crossover kickboxing clash. Nunn won the bout via unanimous decision.