Dana White Destroys Oscar De La Hoya’s Ridiculous Callout

UFC President Dana White and Golden Boy MMA promoter Oscar De La Hoya have recently been battling in the media. The feud has grown to a ridiculous level, however , so it’s time White destroys De La Hoya’s latest challenge.

It all started when White challenged the former boxing champion to an on-air debate about the business of MMA. UFC’s most famous face was livid at how De La Hoya had conducted himself in the pre-fight press conference for his laughable Tito Ortiz vs. Chuck Liddell trilogy bout on November 24. He even said they could take drug tests, poking fun at De La Hoya’s past.

So De La Hoya fired back with the predictable callout for a real fight. He told Luke Thomas they should box three rounds on Cinco de Mayo:

“Let’s get in the ring,” De La Hoya said. “Three rounds. Let’s do this. Let’s do this on the Canelo (Alvarez undercard), Cinco de Mayo. I’ll even give you five months so you can get off the juice and then we can get in great shape, and then we go three rounds. Look, I’m going to give you, what, a 50-pound advantage? It’s OK. I can take you on. Let’s do it.”

White recently responded with a sarcastic response in an interview with Barstool Sports (via MMA News):

“I just heard him say on TMZ that he would kick my ass in the ring. Makes sense — this guy likes to see 50-year olds fight. So it makes sense that’s the fight that he would want to do.”

A Laughable Feud

A simple-yet-powerful clapback from the always-aggressive UFC exec. White vs. De La Hoya is never happening in the ring. It shouldn’t. Based on the reported pay-per-view sales for Liddell vs. Ortiz III, White may also have a thing or two to teach De La Hoya about the MMA promoting business.

There most likely won’t be any friendly training sessions soon, however. You can expect this feud to creep on into next year as long as De La Hoya stays in MMA. ‘The Golden Boy’ wants to continue promoting MMA as long as White doesn’t pay fighters enough. His fighters on his first card aside from Ortiz and Liddell didn’t exactly make bank.

Either way, expect the next shots from De La Hoya soon.