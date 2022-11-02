Dana White Contributed to NSAC Approval of Slap Fighting

The category of sports has undoubtedly evolved in the last few years. With once-niche interests like gaming taking off to become a worldwide phenomenon, many new activities have followed in their footsteps, hoping to build successful leagues akin to massive E-Sports tournaments.

This newfound strive to bring something fresh to the global sports scene can be a double-edged sword. While some newer ‘sports’ are wildly entertaining, others come off as just plain ridiculous, making it harder for the good options to be taken seriously.

Today’s news is about a trend that’s a bit of both – slap-fighting! While it might seem somewhat silly, this activity is already a popular sport globally. It’s garnered tons of praise and positive attention on social media, which is why UFC president Dana White has decided to give it a shot and bring it to a US audience with proper regulations.

A Growing Trend

Slap fighting might be a niche sport, but thanks to several international competitions blowing up on social media, it’s become a popular viewing experience among the younger generation. There’s something inherently funny about seeing two individuals compete in a slap-off, and while this has a lot to do with its rising star, it’s also a pretty serious sport that takes dedication, practice, and a stone-cold mug.

The entertainment potential for slap fighting is immense. More of these events are streamed across different media, and even the betting industry is now adding these competitions to its collection. Fans can now make various predictions about the most durable fighters and take advantage of bookmaker welcome offers to enhance their overall experience.

As you can imagine, there’s plenty of money to be made from bringing slap-fighting into the mainstream. Because of this, it was only a matter of time before someone took an interest and pushed for its integration into classic sports in the US.

An Official Athletic Competition

UFC president Dana White is known for taking on different ventures to further the company’s goals, and this one is no different. In a smart play, he’s jumped on the slap-fighting trend just in time to spice things up on the North American market. This combat sports venture will now be considered a licensed athletic competition in the state of Nevada, opening the doors to an entirely new league that’s bound to bring in a large audience interested in this niche.

After a vote in the Las Vegas commission’s monthly meeting, it’s been determined the Power Slap League will be regulated and overseen by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). The UFC has been given permission to hold events for the newfound league and is working with commission officials to properly test the activity and assess its viability.

Par for the course, this includes setting up a structure and rules that work in everyone’s favor. For now, the league will reflect the MMA structure, featuring similar weight classes, medical requirements, and matchmaking.

Some Closing Thoughts

Slap fighting’s growing popularity and Dana White’s push for fun new additions to the growing UFC roster seem to be a match made in heaven. While things are still in their early stages, we expect big things from the Power Slap League in the future. This sport is already a pretty big deal in Russia and Eastern Europe, and while western audiences aren’t always keen on the entertainment trend originating from this particular region, this one seems to transcend cultural differences!

Dana White’s interest and dedication to slap fighting are commendable, but viewers shouldn’t worry too much about it taking focus from other fights. The UFC president doesn’t forget about classic UFC, too. He’s worked hard to set up multiple hair-raising fights for various categories in the UFC roster, giving fan-favorite champions a chance to showcase their talents and step up to the challenge.