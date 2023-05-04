UFC President Dana White revealed his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s viral face off with BKFC brawler Mike Perry.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hit big last Saturday night, delivering a highly entertaining event packed with some pretty big names, including multi-time world champions Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold. However, it was a surprise guest that got most of the attention. Conor McGregor may his way into the 1stBank Center for the last three bouts of the evening, sending fans in the ‘Mile High City’ into a frenzy.

Taking in all the action with a bottle of Proper No. 12 by his side, Conor McGregor was animated as ever as he watched his former co-workers shining bright inside the squared circle. Following Mike Perry’s second-round TKO in the evening’s headliner, ‘Platinum’ called for McGregor to step inside the ring with him. The Irishman obliged, stepping into the structure with a BKFC world title belt draped over his shoulder.

The face off immediately went viral with fans speculating about a potential crossover bout between the two heavy hitters.

Appearing My Mom’s Basement, Dana White spoke with host Robbie Fox to promote the promotion’s upcoming return to New Jersey on Saturday night for UFC 288. It wasn’t long before the conversation turned to Conor McGregor and his role at BKFC 41. Asked for his thoughts on the Irishman’s antics, White said:

“I think that Conor went out and was having fun and got caught up in the moment,” White said. “The [Mike Perry] called him into the ring and he did it. I also saw him pounding a bottle of Proper No. 12. I’m sure that probably had something to do with it too, but listen man. At the end of the day, Conor has done a lot here. He’s made a lot of money. The guy’s out having fun and it’s all good.”

Mike Perry/Conor McGregor Face offpic.twitter.com/gD9kplirYy — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 30, 2023

Dana White Addressed Status of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Dana White also touched on Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the Octagon. Fans will see ‘The Notorious’ compete opposite ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler on the upcoming season of the promotion’s long-running reality series, The Ultimate Fighter. Scheduled to begin airing on May 29, McGregor is expected to square off with Chandler once the season is in the bag, but with McGregor still sitting outside of the USADA testing pool, fans are growing increasingly skeptical.

“I actually saw a picture of Conor today where he actually looked leaner, like he’s starting to cut the weight down and we’ll see,” White said. “I mean, this guy’s going through a ton of sh*t with his body after breaking his shin bone. Believe me, as soon as soon as we can get it done, we’ll get it done.”

Conor McGregor’s last appearance inside the Octagon came at UFC 264 in July 2021. The Notorious’ infamously broke his leg in the first round of a trilogy bout with division rival Dustin Poirier, resulting in a TKO loss. McGregor’s last win came against UFC Hall of Fame inductee Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in 2020. Prior to that, his last victory was a UFC lightweight title win against then-champion Eddie Alvarez.