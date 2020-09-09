UFC president Dana White remains pessimistic about Nick Diaz returning to the sport despite the fact he is currently in negotiations with the fighter. Earlier this week it was announced Diaz was planning to fight in 2021. The former Strikeforce champion has even gone through a 14-week camp and a test weight cut to prepare for his return.

“This is Nick Diaz earlier today,” Ariel Helwani wrote on social media. “He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga. He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return.”

Following the latest installment of Contender Series White spoke with media about the ongoing rumours that surround Diaz, he said.

“The Nick Diaz thing: First of all, we would’ve never released that or done that. We’ll see how this thing plays out. I don’t have any expectations, whatsoever. We’ll see what happens.”

The Stockton, California native hasn’t fought since January 2015 when he lost a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva. The fight was eventually overturned to a No Contest after Silva failed a drug test for PEDs. Diaz also failed a post-fight drug test for marijuana and was subsequently suspended. Diaz is currently on a three-fight winless streak that stretches all the way back to 2012. Diaz lost to Georges St Pierre by unanimous decision at UFC 158. Before that he dropped another decision against ‘The Natural Born Killer’ Carlos Condit at UFC 143. Diaz last picked up a win back in 2011 when he beat lightweight legend BJ Penn over three rounds.

White admitted talks are ongoing with Diaz but didn’t seem too hopeful that he will be able to come to a deal the fighter.

“Yeah, there’s been talking,” White said. “But there’s been talking for years.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

