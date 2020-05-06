Dana White Confirms May 23 Show Will Take Place In Las Vegas

Spread the word!













Dana White has confirmed the UFC event scheduled for May 23 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

White will hold three events at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida before then. The impressive run of shows starts with UFC 249 on May 9 before two more fight cards that will take place on May 13 and May 16.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, White revealed the UFC hopes to return to their home in Las Vegas on May 23, he said.

“While everybody was f*cking lying out by the pool, hanging out and doing whatever the f*ck they’re doing in quarantine, we were in here f*cking grinding, man. Fighting crazy wars every day to put on this first event. We pulled it off. We were gonna be able to hold this thing earlier, and they asked us to stand down… Now we’re going Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday. And I don’t think I’ve told anybody this yet: We’re gonna come back to Vegas and put on a fight May 23.”

The UFC boss didn’t share any more details on exactly which venue will host the event but he has previously spoken about making use of the UFC Apex during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We built the APEX facility next door just in time to save the day from this pandemic,” White told Variety. “Live fights will be produced out of there starting next month and for the foreseeable future.”

The May 23 show does not yet have a main event, although former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is expected to face off against top contender Gilbert Burns at the top of the card.

Woodley was supposed to meet Leon Edwards at UFC London in March. Unfortunately, the MMA promotion was forced to postpone the card, and ‘The Chosen One’ has been itching for a fight ever since. Burns is coming off the biggest win of his career. The 33-year-old knocked out BJJ specialist Demian Maia at UFC Brasillia which was the company’s last event before lockdown began. He’ll be hoping to continue his great form by taking out former 170lb king Woodley on May 23.

