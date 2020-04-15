Dana White: UFC Apex Will Host Events For The Foreseeable

Spread the word!













Dana White has revealed the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas will be the host site for their events for the foreseeable future.

The UFC President announced on Tuesday that the promotion would be hosting an event on May 9 – although no location was provided.

In an email to Variety White hinted the UFC Apex Centre is the likely host location for the event next month and for all upcoming events moving forward, he said.

“We built the APEX facility next door just in time to save the day from this pandemic. Live fights will be produced out of there starting next month and for the foreseeable future.”

Although White did not specifically say when the UFC will begin to host events out of the Apex, it’s pretty safe to assume this is where the May 9 card will take place.

The state of Nevada is currently in full lockdown except for essential business. This is problematic for the UFC but according to the report from Variety it is expected the stay at home measures will be eased to allow the events to go ahead behind closed doors.

If the UFC is unable to make Las Vegas work on May 9, Florida appears to be the next best alternative. A new order issued by Governor Ron DeSantis deemed sports essential business. This order has allowed WWE to continue hosting events during the pandemic out of its own facility in Orlando. The UFC always has the option to find a venue in Florida should they need to.

Last of all is the much talked about fight island. White previously revealed he has secured a private island to host fights on. Right now, the infrastructure is being built on the island and according to White it will be ready to go in May. Perhaps if all else fails the fight island dream will become reality on May 9.

Should Dana White continue to host UFC events during the coronavirus pandemic?