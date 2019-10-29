Dana White Confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Planned For Early 2020

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is, in fact, the next fight on the UFC’s radar. It looks like the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion is planning an early 2020 date for the matchup.

UFC president Dana White recently did an interview with The Schmo to talk about several UFC-related topics. When asked about Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson, White confirmed it’s in the works for the first quarter of 2020.

“Nothing is holding it up,” White said. “The fight is in the process of being made. And, you know, it’s obviously the next fight to make so it will happen.”

When asked specifically if the fight will happen in the first quarter of 2020, White directly responded, “Yeah.” Nurmagomedov was initially targetting a return around February or March after his submission win over Dustin Poirier in September. It looks like he’ll get exactly that.

In fact, there’s a possibility the fight could take place in Nurmagomedov’s home country of Russia, which could fill-out a 75,000 seat arena in St. Petersburg. Fans have been waiting for a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson for several years. Unfortunately, every time the UFC made the fight, it fell through due to injury. Hopefully, history does not repeat itself this time around.

What do you think about Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson happening in early 2020? Do you think the fight will actually come to fruition?