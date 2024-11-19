Dana White blasts ‘Clown’ ranking panel after Jon Jones fails to top P4P list after UFC 309 win

Heralding heavyweight champion, Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all-time as well as the best fighter in the promotion at the moment following his UFC 309 win, CEO, Dana White has labelled the rankings panel as “clowns” after the Rochester native remains number two in the official pound-for-pound rankings this week.

Jones, who headlined UFC 309 over the course of last weekend, managed to turn in his first defense of the heavyweight crown, taking on former two-time titleholder, Stipe Miocic in the pair’s grudge match at Madison Square Garden.

And successfully defending his heavyweight crown for the first time, Jones made lightwork of former champion, Miocic, turning in a dominant third round win, courtesy of a highlight-reel spinning back-kick knockout to the body, folding the former over.

Weighing up a potential title unification pairing with current interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall – for the right price following his win, Miocic also suggested he would pursue a matchup with current light heavyweight best, Alex Pereira.

However, off the back of his wins – and the massive plaudits he received, Rochester native, Jones failed to scale the current pound-for-pound rankings to the summit, with lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev remaining top of the tree.

Dana White blasts ranking panel amid Jon Jones stature in P4P pile

Reacting to the updated rankings, UFC CEO, White once more called for the use of artificial intelligence from now on, blasting the current panel as “clowns”.

Dana White is not happy with Jon Jones only moving up one spot in the new UFC pound-for-pound rankings 😬 pic.twitter.com/HYJGdiqYn9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 19, 2024

“This guy’s (Jon Jones) fight IQ is off the charts,” White told reporters at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference. “Everybody going to admit now he’s the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world? And let me tell you, this thing had upset written all over it, too. All the talk about Jon Jones, Stipe seemed pissed, focused, and he came here to win. He looked good, he was physically in great shape, and the list goes on.”

“Jon picked him apart. … He looked incredible. I just don’t know how any of you guys don’t see how he’s the greatest fighter in the history of f*cking people fighting.”