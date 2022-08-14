Dana White blasts UFC fans for illegally streaming fights: “I make sure I get you”

UFC President Dana White has hit out again against fans illegally pirating his events, stating they are “stealing from the fighters.”

This is not the first time White has expressed his frustrations towards the trend of illegally streaming the promotion’s pay-per-view and claims that the UFC are now on top of the issue.

Dana White talking about illegal streamers will always be funny pic.twitter.com/M15wjKsUWY — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) April 22, 2022



Following an interview with ‘GQ Sports’ White was asked to discuss everything from Jake Paul to whom his ‘GOAT’ is, whilst also expressing his passion for bringing these ‘thieves’ to justice. As fans first laughed at the news when the 35-year-old claimed he had already caught a major illegal streaming operation.

After the MMA boss was asked “Who cares?” about torrenting, White quickly responded with “I care, dummy.”

“That’s how everybody makes their money. You’re b****ing about fighters not making enough money – they get a piece of the pay-per-view. People who steal it are stealing from us and them [fighters].”

Thus before Dana White continues to elaborate his point and proposes the rhetorical question, “What happens to people who steal? They get f***ing smashed and they go to jail – that’s what happens to you.”

“Everybody was f***ing laughing at me when I was talking about this. We caught a lot of people – they weren’t laughing when they got caught and I had a lot of people begging me not to prosecute them. Stealing is stealing.”

Dana White hits back at Jake Paul regarding fighter-pay

Aside from the issue of Illegal streaming, White was immersed by questions regarding his feud with Jake Paul over the issue of raising a UFC fighter’s pay.

The social-media star has been public with his call out of Dana White in efforts to increase a fighter’s purse, where White addressed the topic by expressing, that he is happy with how its currently being run.

“Fighters always want to make more money,” he said.

“Boxing has absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. [A change in fighter pay is] never going to happen while I’m here, believe me.

“These guys get paid what they’re supposed to get paid. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys and the money is spread out amongst all the fighters.”

Is Dana White in the right?