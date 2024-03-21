UFC CEO Dana White postponed the birth of his son for a Chuck Liddell fight: ‘I said that ain’t gonna work’

You could never accuse Dana White of not being a dedicated businessman.

In 2001, White became the president of the UFC after his childhood friends, Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, purchased the company for $2 million. In the 23 years since White has helped the Las Vegas-based promotion grow to previously unimaginable heights. Today, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is estimated to be worth a whopping $12.3 billion with White himself carrying an estimated net worth of over half a billion dollars.

But to get there, White had to work his ass off and make a lot of sacrifices — even if that meant putting off the birth of his son.

During a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Dana White revealed that the birth of his son Aidan conflicted with a fight card headlined by UFC Hall of Famer and one of the sport’s biggest icons, Chuck Liddell.

For most people, seeing their child being brought into the world would take precedence over work. But not for Dana White.

“My son Aidan, his due date was Chuck Liddell versus somebody,” White said. “I moved the date of his birth for the Chuck Liddell fight. I said, ‘Yeah, that ain’t gonna work. We got a big f*cking fight coming up,’ so my wife had a C-section.”

“Talk about a businessman!” Usman said in response to White’s admission.

Dana White loads UFC 300 with 12 current or former world champions

Dana White is currently gearing up for what will be the biggest card in UFC history. On Saturday, April 13, the promotion will present UFC 300, live from the familiar confines of T-Mobile Arena. Loaded from top to bottom with 12 former and current world champions, fans will be treated to three title fights.

In the main event of the evening, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira puts his belt on the line for the first time against returning former champion Jamahal Hill.

In the co-main event, strawweight queen Zhang Weili meets Yan Xiao Nan in an all-Chinese clash. And then in the people’s headliner, BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje puts his bragging rights belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in what is sure to be a strikers delight — for as long as it lasts.

