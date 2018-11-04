Dana White Believes Daniel Cormier Could Be UFC President One Day

UFC President Dana White had some high praise for “champ champ” Daniel Cormier after his submission win over Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 (highlights) last night (Sat. November 3, 2018) from New York.

Cormier successfully defended his heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 230. “DC” submitted Lewis with a rear-naked choke in the second round. In his post-fight interview, Cormier showed a ton of charisma and called out Brock Lesnar.

He has been a great ambassador for the sport, and Dana White has taken notice. The UFC boss was asked if he thinks the former Olympian is the kind of person who could be the next UFC president at the post-fight press conference. Here’s what White had to say:

“Oh, definitely,” White said. “You know, if you look at the – when we do the promos now, he’s one of the big guys now that you see in the promos. “Breaking down fights, talking about fights, whether he’s at the desk at FOX or he’s calling the fights for us. Whatever he does, the guy is incredible. He can do anything. The guy can literally do anything. “I saw him doing an interview. Actually I posted one of the interviews he did with the media the other day, talking about how Derrick changed his life and ‘this guy isn’t going to fool me.’ I was just blown away and impressed by the interview.”

Cormier’s next Octagon appearance is presumed to be his last. “DC” said his next fight in the Octagon will be his last, and that fight will likely be against Lesnar.

Once Lesnar fulfills his obligations to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), that fight will be ready to go in early 2019.