Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis Full Fight Video Highlights

Daniel Cormier continued to make history when he submitted Derrick Lewis in the main event of last night’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The UFC double champion is well on his way to becoming the greatest of all-time. How easy he made winning look over a dangerous knockout artist like “The Black Beast” is a testament to that. Lewis threw a few of his trademark power punches. But Cormier was never in trouble. He mostly ground the slugger like he most thought he would.

The display of grappling mastery gave Cormier a second-round submission and his first heavyweight title defense. Watch the highlights of his dominant win here: