Dan Hooker Wants One Of Three Fights After Beating Dustin Poirier

Lightweight contender Dan Hooker has revealed he wants one of three fights after he takes out former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the UFC on ESPN 12 main event this Saturday (June 27).

Hooker told Submission Radio that he expects to be in line for the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje when he beats Poirier. However, he is also willing to take fights against Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor, he said.

“Well, let’s just talk about the facts. [If] I beat Dustin Poirier there’s only three fights in my future. That’s either fight for the title, fight Tony Ferguson or fight Conor McGregor. I feel like I have the best claim to the title with a win, especially a stoppage win, I feel like I have the best claim to the title. So, I feel like I’m in a position to get called out and get called out by either Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor.”

“They can come to me, they can come to me. I’m gonna play it cool for once, I reckon.”

“I didn’t say I would wait. That’s just not in my nature. Patience is not one of my virtues. I didn’t say I would wait.”

“If he’s [Tony Ferguson] fit, if he’s healthy and if he wants it, if he calls for it. Beating Dustin puts me next in line, and I feel like if Tony wants to fight me, then he can ask the UFC or he can call me out for once. I’ve been calling these guys out for years, I’ve been spending my entire career calling guys out, and I feel like with this fight, it puts me in a position where I’m not a guy that’s running around chasing all of these people, I feel like they can come to me. So, if he wants it, he can definitely ask the UFC and I’ll be happy to get the fight. But that’s not a fight that I feel like I need to call for.”

