Back in the winner’s enclosure following a two-fight slide, City Kickboxing staple, Dan Hooker looked back to his sparkling best tonight opposite Hamburg prospect, Nasrat Haqparast en route to an impressive unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) victory on the preliminary card of UFC 266.

Sticking Haqparast to the fence throughout the opening round, Hooker managed to pin the German-born upstart to the Octagon fence with his pressure mixed in with some well-placed and timed round kicks to the body as the former circled away.

Displaying his wrestling chaps throughout the second and third frames, Hooker managed to lodge an impressive three successful takedowns against Haqparast, establishing just over seven minutes of total control time as well as rather comfortably outstriking his foe.



Following the victory, Hooker offered his condolences to Haqparast and his family following the recent passing of his mother, as well as issuing a callout to surging Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, Beneil Dariush for his next Octagon walk.



Below, catch the highlights from Hooker’s impressive unanimous judging win over Haqparast.

