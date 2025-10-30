Dan Hooker Takes Aim at Colby Covington’s Fake Persona “You don’t want to be Colby Covington.”

New Zealand lightweight Dan Hooker has delivered a scathing critique of UFC athlete Colby Covington’s approach to fighting and self-presentation, articulating a contrast between the two fighters’ thoughts on authenticity.

Dan Hooker Holds Mirror to Colby Covington’s Manufactured Image, Questions Cost of Inauthenticity

During a recent interview, Hooker offered commentary that cuts to the heart of an ongoing debate within mixed martial arts regarding genuine personality versus calculated performance.

“People can hate me for being me – I can live with that, that’s all right. It’s like, you don’t want to be Colby Covington, where they’re just scared that people won’t like the real them. I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for something I’m not.”

Dan Hooker says he doesn’t want to fake it like Colby Covington just to be liked 😮‍💨👀



"People can hate me for being me — I can live with that, that’s all right. It’s like, you don’t want to be Colby Covington, where they’re just scared that people won’t like the real them. I’d… pic.twitter.com/yg7yE4etzu — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 30, 2025

Covington’s transformation into the polarizing figure known today didn’t occur organically. In December 2019, he revealed on conservative commentator Candace Owens’ platform that the UFC had informed his management they would not re-sign him prior to his bout against Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119 in São Paulo, Brazil. Facing potential release despite holding a number six ranking at welterweight, Covington was receiving only $30,000 for the fight, which amounted to approximately $5,000 to $10,000 after taxes and coaching expenses. The UFC deemed him insufficiently entertaining, and his technical style failed to generate the promotional interest they required.

After defeating Maia via unanimous decision, Covington delivered an inflammatory post-fight speech in which he called Brazilian fans “filthy animals” and referred to Brazil as a “dump.” That provocative outburst essentially saved his career, transforming his public profile from a struggling contender into a headline-generating villain. The UFC’s response was notably lenient, with executive David Shaw stating only that the situation would be examined by the organization’s code of conduct committee.

According to Demian Maia, his opponent that night, Covington was respectful during pre-fight interactions, explaining that his aggressive promotion was simply a business tool. Multiple fighters who have shared training facilities with Covington have reported he presents as reserved and soft-spoken in personal settings, contradicting the bombastic character displayed during fight promotions and press events.​

However, evidence suggests maintaining this dual existence is beginning to extract a cost. Former UFC lightweight Paul Felder offered insight into this struggle during an appearance on The Believe You Me Podcast in March 2025. Felder observed that Covington’s persona appears to be fading, with the fighter struggling to sustain the “MAGA, Mr. America, bully from college” characterization that initially generated attention.

Felder noted instances where Covington has been unusually quiet in person, including an encounter with Kamaru Usman in which Covington remained respectful rather than confrontational. According to Felder, Covington maintains this act solely to preserve relevance, and the former lightweight predicted that upon retirement, Covington would admit the entire construct was manufactured.

Michael “Venom” Page, following his UFC debut, expressed his perspective on Covington’s approach, describing him as fake and suggesting he was attempting too hard to remain relevant. Page criticized Covington’s willingness to cross lines others consider disrespectful, particularly targeting opponents’ family members—behavior Page attributed to attempting to stay in the spotlight rather than genuine personal conviction.

Dan Hooker’s Path Forward Against Arman Tsarukyan

While Hooker directs criticism at Covington’s approach to fighter persona and organizational treatment, the New Zealand lightweight has significantly more immediate concerns. At 35 years old, Hooker, ranked number six in the UFC lightweight division, is preparing for a match that could define the latter stages of his career. On November 22, 2025, he faces number-ranked Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC Qatar.

Tsarukyan, a 29-year-old Armenian fighter competing out of American Top Team, carries elite credentials into this matchup. The fighter boasts a professional record of 22 wins and 3 losses, with significant recent momentum. His last UFC appearance occurred in April 2024, when he defeated former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira via split decision at UFC 300, positioning himself for a title shot. Tsarukyan was scheduled to challenge then-champion Islam Makhachev in January 2025 but withdrew due to a back injury, allowing late replacement Renato Moicano to step into that contest.

Hooker arrives at UFC Qatar following a three-fight winning streak that has revitalized his position within the division. His most recent victory came against Mateusz Gamrot in August 2024, earned through split decision. Prior to that success, Hooker’s career trajectory appeared precarious; injuries had sidelined him, and he was scheduled to face Justin Gaethje in March of this year before a hand injury forced his withdrawal from that contest.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 08: Dan Hooker of New Zealand reacts to the start of the round during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The winner of the Tsarukyan-Hooker collision likely receives the next opportunity to challenge Ilia Topuria for the UFC lightweight championship. For Hooker, the bout represents a chance to prove his doubters wrong while simultaneously advancing toward the title shot he has pursued throughout his decade-long UFC tenure. For the fighter from New Zealand who has never shied away from speaking his mind, whether criticising organisational practices, calling out perceived phoniness in other competitors, or simply being authentically himself, November 22 offers an opportunity to back his words with performance.