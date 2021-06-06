Dan Hooker is targeting an opponent ranked higher than him.

The New Zealander is currently on a two-fight losing streak following a unanimous decision defeat to Dustin Poirier last year before suffering a first-round TKO against Michael Chandler earlier this year.

It’s been a while since that setback against Chandler, but Hooker is now ready to compete again and snap his current losing streak. As for who he wants?

He is open to fighting whoever the UFC offers him. But if he had to choose, he has two foes in mind in particular — Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush.

“I would say (Ferguson and Dariush) are two great fights for me. Those are two fights that I would really love,” Hooker said in a recent interview (via Middle Easy). “I feel like Tony is just a guy that I would love to fight. I feel like the fans would love to see that fight, I feel like everybody wants to see that fight, and I’m sure that will be one heck of a fight. It’s just funny that you’ll get less credit for beating him now, even though I feel like it’s just as tough of a fight than he was three fights ago…

“That fight, when the name gets said, that’s a fight that gets me excited. That’s a fight where you get goosebumps, and you get the adrenaline pumping. And really as a fighter, that’s what we’re in this for.”

As far as Dariush is concerned, Hooker believes he’s a skilled opponent with a high rank. However, his name value is what makes him less appealing.

Not that Hooker doesn’t want to fight him either as he labels him as the most underrated guy in the division.

“Beneil, yeah, good performance, great performance (against Ferguson),” Hooker added. “I feel like Beneil’s that ugly girl at the dance. Now Beneil, I’m not calling you ugly mate, but I don’t mean that in an offensive way. I mean that as in I feel like he’s probably the most talented guy, skill for skill.

“I feel like he’s the most skilled guy in the division, I feel like he’s one of the most well rounded guys, but he doesn’t have the name recognition that some of the other guys in the top five have. Like, if you’re looking at the top five in the division, Beneil Dariush is probably the most unknown guy, but in my opinion the most underrated guy.”

It’s highly unlikely Dariush would be open to fighting Hooker at this stage. However, Ferguson vs. Hooker? That definitely makes sense at this point.