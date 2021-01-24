What an incredible landing performance for promotional debutante, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. Sharing a couple of exchanges with the Auckland native, Chandler exploded with a huge straight right hand, dropping Hooker before following up with a lengthy ground-and-pound barrage.

Chandler the aggressor from the get-go, drawing a leg kick from the retreating Hooker. Controlling the Octagon, Chandler fired twice with two straight shots to the body, with Hooker again evading and firing off the low calf kick. Dropping Hooker with a massive straight right hand, Chandler followed up with a barrage of punishing ground-and-pound, forcing referee, Marc Goddard to step in to rescue the Kiwi. Incredible debut for the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion.

Cordial with event headliners, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier during Fight Week, Chandler issued an incoming warnign to the duo, as well as current undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Below, catch the highlights from Chandler’s incredible Octagon debut win over Hooker.

THE NEW KID ON THE BLOCK HAS DONE IT. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/UsjTY0qQ74 — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021